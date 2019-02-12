Bangkok backstreet

Woman strangled while showing room to man who previously stole from her

By TN / February 12, 2019

Police are hunting for an unidentified Chinese man for having allegedly strangled and robbed a Thai woman while she was showing him a condo room he said he wanted to rent.

The Bang Khen police station was alerted at 1.30am on Tuesday after the body of Araya Supsawan, 69, was found on the bed inside her room on the second floor of the Newport Place Condo on Soi Phaholyothin 52 in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

By The Nation

