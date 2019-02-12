Woman strangled while showing room to man who previously stole from her





Police are hunting for an unidentified Chinese man for having allegedly strangled and robbed a Thai woman while she was showing him a condo room he said he wanted to rent.

The Bang Khen police station was alerted at 1.30am on Tuesday after the body of Araya Supsawan, 69, was found on the bed inside her room on the second floor of the Newport Place Condo on Soi Phaholyothin 52 in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



