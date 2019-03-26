Are Sexy Pretties Returning to Motor Shows?





BANGKOK — Sick of seeing motor show models wear traditional Thai costumes? Then 2019 may be your year.

Flesh-hungry photographers and motorheads were rejoicing Tuesday at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2019 to see the return of leather crop tops and hot pants after almost two years of promotional models, or pretties, wearing relatively conservative attire.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

