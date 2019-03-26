Pretties at 2018 Motor Show

Pretties at 2018 Motor Show. Photo: Wady Mee-asa / Pexels

News

Are Sexy Pretties Returning to Motor Shows?

By TN / March 26, 2019

BANGKOK — Sick of seeing motor show models wear traditional Thai costumes? Then 2019 may be your year.

Flesh-hungry photographers and motorheads were rejoicing Tuesday at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2019 to see the return of leather crop tops and hot pants after almost two years of promotional models, or pretties, wearing relatively conservative attire.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

