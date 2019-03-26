40th Bangkok International Motor Show Ready to Kick off

BANGKOK, March 26 (TNA) – The 40th Bangkok International Motor Show will open its door to car enthusiasts on Wednesday.
On press day, head of the organising committee Prachin Eiam-lamnao highlighted that the country’s election last weekend gave a big boost to the country’s auto industry.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
