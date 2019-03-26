Guyanese man, 62, arrested in Phuket for age-old ‘black money scam’





PHUKET: Police are investigating a network still using the old “black money” scam after a 62-year-old man from Guyana was arrested in Phuket and is now under investigation for fraud reportedly amounting to B9 million.

The black money scam has been in use for more than two decades, convincing people to pay money for banknotes that the con artists insist have been removed from circulation and have been washed with black ink to make them unusable, but with the right chemicals the banknotes could be washed clean and used again.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



