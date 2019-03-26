Royal Thai Police motorcycle license plate

Royal Thai Police motorcycle license plate. Photo: Mattes.

News

Guyanese man, 62, arrested in Phuket for age-old ‘black money scam’

By TN / March 26, 2019

PHUKET: Police are investigating a network still using the old “black money” scam after a 62-year-old man from Guyana was arrested in Phuket and is now under investigation for fraud reportedly amounting to B9 million.

The black money scam has been in use for more than two decades, convincing people to pay money for banknotes that the con artists insist have been removed from circulation and have been washed with black ink to make them unusable, but with the right chemicals the banknotes could be washed clean and used again.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close