News

German City Halls Evacuated after Bomb Threats: Police

By TN / March 26, 2019

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Several city halls in Germany were evacuated on Tuesday over emails threatening bomb attacks, police said.

Police confirmed that the city halls in Augsburg, Kaiserslautern, Goettingen, Neunkirchen and Rendsburg were affected, AFP reported.

Officers were combing the areas surrounding the concerned buildings for suspicious items, but have turned up nothing yet.

The sender of the threats remains unidentified.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

