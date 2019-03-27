Chon Buri policing volunteer in trouble after clubbing toddler





The parents of a two-year-old boy plan to press charges after a civilian aiding police works in Chon Buri inadvertently struck him with his baton while beating the couple for trying to dodge a traffic checkpoint.

The ugly scene took place on Tuesday evening.

Full story: The Nation

By Theerawat Thongma,

Dethawee Theewarangkool

The Nation

