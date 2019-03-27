Love-triangle murder, body found in oil drum, man hunted





A hardware shop owner is being hunted after an employee was found dead, stuffed in an fuel drum buried under concrete, in Bang Khen district, Bangkok.

The body of Atcha Noopathum, 38, of Phatthalung, was found buried in vacant land behind a restaurant on Thepparat Road in Tha Raeng area of Bang Khen on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

