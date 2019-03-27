Taiwanese Man Arrested in Thailand on Human Trafficking Charges





BANGKOK, March 27 (TNA) – A Taiwanese man has been arrested in Thailand on charges of human trafficking and forced prostitution.

Wei Tzu-hao is wanted in Taiwan for conspiring to lure two Thai women via Facebook by offering them jobs, said Pol Lt-General Surachet Hakpan, Commander of the Immigration Police Bureau.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

