Thai Tourist Police Chevrolet Optra car.

Taiwanese Man Arrested in Thailand on Human Trafficking Charges

By TN / March 27, 2019

BANGKOK, March 27 (TNA) – A Taiwanese man has been arrested in Thailand on charges of human trafficking and forced prostitution.

Wei Tzu-hao is wanted in Taiwan for conspiring to lure two Thai women via Facebook by offering them jobs, said Pol Lt-General Surachet Hakpan, Commander of the Immigration Police Bureau.

TNA

