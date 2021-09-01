  • September 1, 2021
Thai Authorities Will Collect E-service Tax from September 1st

Apple MacBook laptop. Photo: Pixabay.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Finance Ministry says Thailand will enforce the e-service tax law, which collects value-added tax (VAT) from foreign e-service operators, from September 1st.

According to the Finance Ministry, e-services subject to this legislation include e-commerce platforms, online advertising, online accommodation booking, online music and film streaming, online games and applications. The 7% value-added tax will apply to businesses that earn more than 1.8 million baht in online sales annually.

