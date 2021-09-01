  • September 1, 2021
Curfew Relaxation under Consideration: Prayut

Rama III Road in Bangkok at night. Photo: Sry85.



BANGKOK, Sept 1 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government was monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country and would later consider curfew relaxation.

As eased COVID-19 controls took effect today, Gen Prayut who is also the defence minister said everyone should comply strictly with all disease control measures. If the compliance resulted in lower infections, the government would review the curfew, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



