EC Announces Full Poll Results

By TN / March 28, 2019

BANGKOK, March 28 (TNA) – The Election Commission (EC) has announced full voting results with the Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP) taking the lead for the popular votes.

The PPRP won the popular votes with 8.4 million ballots, followed by Pheu Thai Party (7.9 million), Future Forward (6.2 million), said Krit Urwongse, the EC’s deputy secretary-general.

