EC Announces Full Poll Results





BANGKOK, March 28 (TNA) – The Election Commission (EC) has announced full voting results with the Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP) taking the lead for the popular votes.

The PPRP won the popular votes with 8.4 million ballots, followed by Pheu Thai Party (7.9 million), Future Forward (6.2 million), said Krit Urwongse, the EC’s deputy secretary-general.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



