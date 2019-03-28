Students launch impeachment campaign against Election Commission





Students from nine of Thailand’s universities have launched a signature-collection campaign to demand the impeachment of the Election Commission (EC), accusing it of mishandling the March 24th general election resulting in alleged poll irregularities.

Calling themselves “The new generation people for social change”, the students have invited members of the public, including students, to sign up in support of impeachment via the www.change.org website. By noon today it is reported that more than 796,000 people have signed up via the website.

