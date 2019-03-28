Thai general election

Thai general election, polling station in Tak province. Photo: Tevaprapas.

Students launch impeachment campaign against Election Commission

By TN / March 28, 2019

Students from nine of Thailand’s universities have launched a signature-collection campaign to demand the impeachment of the Election Commission (EC), accusing it of mishandling the March 24th general election resulting in alleged poll irregularities.

Calling themselves “The new generation people for social change”, the students have invited members of the public, including students, to sign up in support of impeachment via the www.change.org website. By noon today it is reported that more than 796,000 people have signed up via the website.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

