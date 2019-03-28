Three arrested in Samut Prakan with 868kg of marijuana





Three men were arrested in Samut Prakan after police found 868kg of marijuana hidden in two houses.

Metropolitan Police Lt Gen Sutthipong Wongpin held a press conference on Thursday to announce the arrest of Somporn Kimya, 33, Supachai Neesungnone, 33, and Thawatchai (surname withheld), 18.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



