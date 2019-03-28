Crime Suppression Division police patch

Bangkok

Three arrested in Samut Prakan with 868kg of marijuana

March 28, 2019

Three men were arrested in Samut Prakan after police found 868kg of marijuana hidden in two houses.

Metropolitan Police Lt Gen Sutthipong Wongpin held a press conference on Thursday to announce the arrest of Somporn Kimya, 33, Supachai Neesungnone, 33, and Thawatchai (surname withheld), 18.

