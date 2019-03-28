Briton sentenced to 50 years for drug charges in Thailand to be sent back to UK





Bangkok – A British man who was sentenced to 50 years in prison in Thailand for ecstasy possession is set to be transferred to the UK to serve the remainder of his sentence.

L. W., originally from Bromsgrove, England, was 27 when he was sentenced to 50 years in jail after being caught with 200 ecstasy pills in Pattaya in 2014. He had been a Pattaya resident for several years prior to this incident.

The Pattaya News

