Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok

Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok. Photo: Foxxygrandpa.

9 Arrested for Sharing Election Hoax News

By TN / March 28, 2019

BANGKOK — Police said Wednesday they arrested a group of netizens who shared hoax news about the Election Commission.

Police Lt. Gen. Surachet Hakparn said the nine suspects were arrested and charged with cybercrime for sharing the news, which claimed that two Election Commissioners were fired after voting irregularities were discovered.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

