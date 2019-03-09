9 Arrested for Sharing Election Hoax News





BANGKOK — Police said Wednesday they arrested a group of netizens who shared hoax news about the Election Commission.

Police Lt. Gen. Surachet Hakparn said the nine suspects were arrested and charged with cybercrime for sharing the news, which claimed that two Election Commissioners were fired after voting irregularities were discovered.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



