9 Arrested for Sharing Election Hoax News

BANGKOK — Police said Wednesday they arrested a group of netizens who shared hoax news about the Election Commission.
Police Lt. Gen. Surachet Hakparn said the nine suspects were arrested and charged with cybercrime for sharing the news, which claimed that two Election Commissioners were fired after voting irregularities were discovered.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English
