American Express credit cards

Visa, MasterCard and American Express credit cards. Photo: Petr Kratochvil.

Bangkok

Former Bank Employee Arrested for Credit Card Fraud

By TN / March 29, 2019

BANGKOK, March 29 (TNA) – A former Thai bank employee was arrested for credit card fraud and identity theft for on line shopping worth over Bt8 million.

The man, who had worked for several commercial banks, acquired credit card information from foreign hackers before stealing identities of cardholders to make online transactions, Crime Suppression Division chief Pol Maj-General Jiraphop Phuridej said in a press briefing on Friday.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close