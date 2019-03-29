Former Bank Employee Arrested for Credit Card Fraud





BANGKOK, March 29 (TNA) – A former Thai bank employee was arrested for credit card fraud and identity theft for on line shopping worth over Bt8 million.

The man, who had worked for several commercial banks, acquired credit card information from foreign hackers before stealing identities of cardholders to make online transactions, Crime Suppression Division chief Pol Maj-General Jiraphop Phuridej said in a press briefing on Friday.

TNA

