Patong in Phuket

Aerial view of Patong in Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus.

Phuket

Austrian cancer-sufferer, 71, dies after 14-storey fall from Patong hotel roof

By TN / March 29, 2019

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 71-year-old Austrian man known to have been suffering late-stage prostrate cancer who is believed to have jumped from the roof of a 14-story hotel in Patong earlier today (Mar 29).

Police were called to the Patong Heritage Hotel on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd at 11am, confirmed Lt Kwansirinat Thairat.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

