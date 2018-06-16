Police investigating Dutchman’s death-fall in Hua Hin

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: An investigation is underway into why a Dutch tourist fell to his death from the rooftop of a dormitory in Hua Hin on Thursday afternoon.

The body of the 68-year-old, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was found face-down on the narrow path alongside the four-storey building on Naeb Khehat Road in tambon Hua Hin, according to Pol Lt Col Naruepanat Assadindecha, an investigator at Hua Hin police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM

BANGKOK POST