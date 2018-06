Police in Samut Prakan province seized a car and some 500 motorcycles in an operation to crack down on road racing on Friday night.

Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal said police from 14 police stations in Samut Prakan set up road checkpoints to check for vehicles that were illegally modified for racing. They impounded a car and some 500 motorcycles.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation