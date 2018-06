PHUKET: Officials have revealed that the first of two “Monkey Islands” off Phuket will be Koh Thanan, some 2.2 kilometres off Phuket’s northeast coast.

A team of officials arrived on the small, round island, which measures just 140 metres across (see map below), yesterday (June 13) along with a handful of private workers hired to install a holding tank for freshwater.

