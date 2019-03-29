Palang Pracharath Party (พรรคพลังประชารัฐ)

Palang Pracharath Party (พรรคพลังประชารัฐ). Image: ราชกิจจานุเบกษา / www.ratchakitcha.soc.go.th.

News

PPRP Confident It Can Form Coalition Government

By TN / March 29, 2019

BANGKOK, March 29 (TNA) – The military-backed Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) confirms it has secured sufficient number of MPs to form a coalition government but will not reveal it until the official election results are announced in May.

Uttama Savayanaya, leader of the PPRP which wins the most popular votes in the general election on Sunday, said after a party’s meeting on Thursday that it was premature to announce its coalition.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

