PPRP Confident It Can Form Coalition Government





BANGKOK, March 29 (TNA) – The military-backed Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) confirms it has secured sufficient number of MPs to form a coalition government but will not reveal it until the official election results are announced in May.

Uttama Savayanaya, leader of the PPRP which wins the most popular votes in the general election on Sunday, said after a party’s meeting on Thursday that it was premature to announce its coalition.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



