Fri. Nov 1st, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

North and Northeast Thailand turn chilly with temperatures dipping 3-5°C

1 min read
8 hours ago TN
Mountains in Chiang Rai

Mountains in Chiang Rai Province. Photo: Visions of Domino.


Temperatures in Thailand’s northern and north-eastern regions are dropping 3-5°C as of today, due to an intense high pressure cell covering the two regions and the central plains, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather forecast today.

Bangkok and its suburbs, as well as the rest of the central plains and the east, are also experiencing colder weather and strong winds, with the mercury dipping 1-3°C.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Tropical storm Matmo bringing heavy rain

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand to renegotiate U.S. GSP at ASEAN Summit

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai Civilized party leader may face charges for attempting to bring suspected explosive into Parliament

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prominent Research Director Killed by Falling Tree in Bangkok

5 mins ago TN
2 min read

Cleric Flogged for Affair with Married Woman in Indonesia’s Sharia-ruled Aceh

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two killed in clash with rangers after car bomb explodes in Pattani

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Insurgents detonate car-bomb at Pattani police station

8 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close