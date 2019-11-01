North and Northeast Thailand turn chilly with temperatures dipping 3-5°C

North and Northeast Thailand turn chilly with temperatures dipping 3-5°C1 min read
Temperatures in Thailand’s northern and north-eastern regions are dropping 3-5°C as of today, due to an intense high pressure cell covering the two regions and the central plains, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather forecast today.
Bangkok and its suburbs, as well as the rest of the central plains and the east, are also experiencing colder weather and strong winds, with the mercury dipping 1-3°C.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World