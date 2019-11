Tropical Storm Matmo was moving into Cambodia from Vietnam on Thursday, and was expected to bring heavy rain to the central part of Thailand, where temperatures are also dropping.

Phuwiang Prakhammin, director-general of the Meteorological Department, said Matmo made landfall in Vietnam over Qui Nhon city on Thursday morning and would arrive in Cambodia later in the day.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

