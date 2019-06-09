Prepare for stormy weather across Thailand, warn weathermen

Prepare for stormy weather across Thailand, warn weathermen1 min read
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Sunday (June 9th) that skies over Bangkok and its suburbs will be cloudy, bringing heavy downpours or thunderstorms across 60% of the area. Minimum temperature 25°C, maximum 36°C.
Continuous rain, with isolated heavy showers, will continue in Western parts of Central, Eastern and the South of Thailand. People in the South should be wary of possible flash floods, as the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the South, according to the TMD.
By Thai PBS World