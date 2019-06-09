Mon. Jun 10th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prepare for stormy weather across Thailand, warn weathermen

1 min read
17 hours ago TN
Clouds over Bangkok

Clouds over Bangkok, approaching storm. Photo: Wikimedia.


The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Sunday (June 9th) that skies over Bangkok and its suburbs will be cloudy, bringing heavy downpours or thunderstorms across 60% of the area. Minimum temperature 25°C, maximum 36°C.

Continuous rain, with isolated heavy showers, will continue in Western parts of Central, Eastern and the South of Thailand. People in the South should be wary of possible flash floods, as the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the South, according to the TMD.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Immigration Police focus on law-breaking foreigners

2 days ago TN
1 min read

German Parliament Tightens Deportation Rules, Attempts to Lure Skilled Migrants

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Explosion in Southern Sweden Injures 19, Cause Unclear

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Dengue situation in Thailand’s Northeast likely to worsen this year

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pregnant Chinese tourist survives cliff fall in Ubon Ratchathani

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Former singer dies in apparent suicide following exposure of phone theft

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Australian dies after fall from Patong hotel

19 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close