Prepare for stormy weather across Thailand, warn weathermen





The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Sunday (June 9th) that skies over Bangkok and its suburbs will be cloudy, bringing heavy downpours or thunderstorms across 60% of the area. Minimum temperature 25°C, maximum 36°C.

Continuous rain, with isolated heavy showers, will continue in Western parts of Central, Eastern and the South of Thailand. People in the South should be wary of possible flash floods, as the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the South, according to the TMD.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



