Four People Shot Dead in Gun Battle Between Rival Indian Political Parties

Indian Police

Indian Police at The India Gate. Photo: Simon Williams-Im / flickr.


In late May India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected to his post for a second term. His Bharatiya Janata Party won a majority in the 543-seat parliament.

Three supporters of India’s ruling right-wing party and another from a rival regional party have been killed in a gun battle in the state of West Bengal, AFP has reported, citing police and a local politician.

At least 18 others were injured in the clashes that took place on Saturday, the agency adds.

