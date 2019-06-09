Four People Shot Dead in Gun Battle Between Rival Indian Political Parties

Four People Shot Dead in Gun Battle Between Rival Indian Political Parties1 min read
In late May India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected to his post for a second term. His Bharatiya Janata Party won a majority in the 543-seat parliament.
Three supporters of India’s ruling right-wing party and another from a rival regional party have been killed in a gun battle in the state of West Bengal, AFP has reported, citing police and a local politician.
At least 18 others were injured in the clashes that took place on Saturday, the agency adds.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International