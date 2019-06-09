Four People Shot Dead in Gun Battle Between Rival Indian Political Parties





In late May India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected to his post for a second term. His Bharatiya Janata Party won a majority in the 543-seat parliament.

Three supporters of India’s ruling right-wing party and another from a rival regional party have been killed in a gun battle in the state of West Bengal, AFP has reported, citing police and a local politician.

At least 18 others were injured in the clashes that took place on Saturday, the agency adds.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



