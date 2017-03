PanARMENIAN.Net – Chuck Berry, the guitarist and songwriter recognised as one of the fathers of rock ‘n’ roll, has died aged 90, BBC News said.

Berry’s seven-decade career boasted a string of hits, including classics Roll Over Beethoven and Johnny B. Goode.

He received a lifetime achievement Grammy in 1984 and was among the first inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

His death was confirmed by police in the US state of Missouri.

