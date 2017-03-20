Monday, March 20, 2017
Home > News > Tests Find Alcohol, Drugs in Blood of French Orly Airport Attacker

Tests Find Alcohol, Drugs in Blood of French Orly Airport Attacker

The Eiffel tower in Paris, France
TN News 0

The man who attacked servicemen at Paris Orly Airport perpetrated the attack under the influence of drugs or alcohol, French media reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Saturday, a man attacked French police in the northern Paris suburb of Garges-les-Gonesse and later arrived at the Paris Orly Airport where he tried to grab a female soldier’s weapon, saying he was ready to die for Allah, Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said. As a result, an anti-terror investigation has been opened. According to the prosecutor, a cousin of the attacker, as well as his father and brother, was also detained.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Flood related deaths rises to 51: Public Health Minister

Thai Army chief confirms arms disappearance from Lopburi arsenal

Thaksin sings to celebrate 60th birthday

Leave a Reply