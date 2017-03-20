Tests Find Alcohol, Drugs in Blood of French Orly Airport Attacker

The man who attacked servicemen at Paris Orly Airport perpetrated the attack under the influence of drugs or alcohol, French media reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Saturday, a man attacked French police in the northern Paris suburb of Garges-les-Gonesse and later arrived at the Paris Orly Airport where he tried to grab a female soldier’s weapon, saying he was ready to die for Allah, Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said. As a result, an anti-terror investigation has been opened. According to the prosecutor, a cousin of the attacker, as well as his father and brother, was also detained.

