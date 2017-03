NONG KHAI, 20 March 2017 (NNT) – Smog and forest fires have persisted in the northern region while tropical storms have grown in frequency in the northeast.

Local authorities have had to pool their resources in Nong Khai province to respond to tropical storms that have damaged close to 200 homes across the province. High winds have also toppled trees that have obstructed traffic and cut off power to several areas.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

Rewriter: Bhagavad Prompen