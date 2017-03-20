Monday, March 20, 2017
Home > News > Thailand ranked 32 on World Happiness Report 2017 as Norway comes on top

Thailand ranked 32 on World Happiness Report 2017 as Norway comes on top

2 Thai girls
TN News 0

Norway displaced Denmark as the world’s happiest country as Thailand was ranked 32 compared to last year’s 33rd ranking in the World Happiness Report 2017 produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a global initiative launched by the United Nations in 2012.

Nordic countries are the most content whereas countries in the sub-Saharan Africa, along with Syria and Yemen, are the least happy of the 155 countries ranked in the fifth annual report released at the UN.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Switzerland National Flag and snowy mountains

Armed & ‘dangerous’ gunman located in Switzerland after shooting 2 policemen

Three bank robberies in Samut Sakhon, Surat Thani and Bangkok

Floods in Thailand likely to recur this year, but less devastating

Leave a Reply