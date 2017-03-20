Thailand ranked 32 on World Happiness Report 2017 as Norway comes on top

Norway displaced Denmark as the world’s happiest country as Thailand was ranked 32 compared to last year’s 33rd ranking in the World Happiness Report 2017 produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a global initiative launched by the United Nations in 2012.

Nordic countries are the most content whereas countries in the sub-Saharan Africa, along with Syria and Yemen, are the least happy of the 155 countries ranked in the fifth annual report released at the UN.

By Thai PBS Reporters