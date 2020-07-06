Five new coronavirus infections reported today among Thais back from Kuwait





Thailand recorded five new COVID-19 cases today, all among Thais in state quarantine after returning from Kuwait, but no new fatalities.

CCSA spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, told a news briefing today (Monday) that the new cases bring Thailand’s cumulative infections to 3,195, with 3,072 recoveries and 65 others being treated in hospital. The death toll remains 58.

By Thai PBS World

