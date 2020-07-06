July 6, 2020

Buddhists nationwide make merit on Asanha Puja Day

Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai

Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai. Photo: icon0com / pxhere.


KHON KAEN (NNT) – During the religious holidays of Asanha Puja Day and Buddhist Lent Day, people are going out to make merit at temples, while many buy Lent candles in tribute to the occasion.

At the municipal fresh market in Phichit, a large number of people bought Lent candles, offerings, inner garments and yellow robes for the making of merit on Asanha Puja and Buddhist Lent Day. Although affected by recent COVID-19 limitations on community life, most people were still able to buy as many offerings as last year. The operator of a shop selling offerings at the market, said this year’s sales are no different from the previous year and most buyers are regular customers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

