Prayut meets flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai





SUKHOTHAI (NNT) – The Prime Minister today visited Sukhothai province, now affected by flooding, where he followed up on recovery plans and expressed his support for affected villagers.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led a group of government officials to meet flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai, delivering essential items to flood victims.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



