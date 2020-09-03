Thu. Sep 3rd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut meets flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai

1 min read
5 mins ago TN
Skylab tricycle n Sukhothai

Skylab tricycle tuk-tuk in Sukhothai. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


SUKHOTHAI (NNT) – The Prime Minister today visited Sukhothai province, now affected by flooding, where he followed up on recovery plans and expressed his support for affected villagers.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led a group of government officials to meet flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai, delivering essential items to flood victims.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Prayut meets flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Six Chinese Arrested for Illegal Entry by Crossing Moei River

56 mins ago TN
1 min read

Four dead in Phayao shooting rampage

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Heavy Floods Continue in Nan Province

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prayut meets flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six Chinese Arrested for Illegal Entry by Crossing Moei River

56 mins ago TN
1 min read

House debates hormone injections to reduce male sex drive to prevent rape

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two returnees infected with COVID-19 in State Quarantine

8 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close