Prayut meets flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai

Prayut meets flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai1 min read
SUKHOTHAI (NNT) – The Prime Minister today visited Sukhothai province, now affected by flooding, where he followed up on recovery plans and expressed his support for affected villagers.
Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led a group of government officials to meet flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai, delivering essential items to flood victims.
