Fri. Sep 4th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Two western tourists to be deported for catching protected marine species

1 min read
34 mins ago TN
Underwater photo of coral and fish from diving sites around Koh Tao

Underwater photo of coral and fish from diving sites around Koh Tao. Photo: Amada44.


Two western tourists, who took a selfie of themselves holding one of Thailand’s species of protected marine wildlife while scuba diving, are to be deported after their tourist visas were revoked.

The pair were identified as A. O., a Hungarian national, and F. S., an Italian citizen. Mr. O. is a diving instructor who also owns a restaurant and a scuba club on Koh Pha-ngan Island, in Thailand’s southern province of Surat Thani, while Mr. S. is a chef at the Barracuda restaurant and owner of a speed boat, also on Pha-ngan Island.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Two western tourists to be deported for catching protected marine species 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Four COVID-19 cases, three pubs closed after first local transmission in 100 days

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

House debates hormone injections to reduce male sex drive to prevent rape

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two returnees infected with COVID-19 in State Quarantine

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Four Cameroonians, Three Thais Arrested in Isan over Face Mask Scam

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Four COVID-19 cases, three pubs closed after first local transmission in 100 days

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two western tourists to be deported for catching protected marine species

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut meets flood-hit villagers in Sukhothai

16 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close