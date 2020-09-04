Two western tourists to be deported for catching protected marine species

Two western tourists to be deported for catching protected marine species1 min read
Two western tourists, who took a selfie of themselves holding one of Thailand’s species of protected marine wildlife while scuba diving, are to be deported after their tourist visas were revoked.
The pair were identified as A. O., a Hungarian national, and F. S., an Italian citizen. Mr. O. is a diving instructor who also owns a restaurant and a scuba club on Koh Pha-ngan Island, in Thailand’s southern province of Surat Thani, while Mr. S. is a chef at the Barracuda restaurant and owner of a speed boat, also on Pha-ngan Island.
By Thai PBS World