Two western tourists to be deported for catching protected marine species





Two western tourists, who took a selfie of themselves holding one of Thailand’s species of protected marine wildlife while scuba diving, are to be deported after their tourist visas were revoked.

The pair were identified as A. O., a Hungarian national, and F. S., an Italian citizen. Mr. O. is a diving instructor who also owns a restaurant and a scuba club on Koh Pha-ngan Island, in Thailand’s southern province of Surat Thani, while Mr. S. is a chef at the Barracuda restaurant and owner of a speed boat, also on Pha-ngan Island.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

