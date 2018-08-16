Cambodia arrests Phuket man wanted in Chon Buri murder

Cambodian authorities have arrested Panya Yingdung, 39, who was wanted for questioning in the murders of his former girl friend and a companion last month in Chon Buri province.
Paweena Namuangrak, 20, and Anantachai Jaritram, 21, were gunned down on July 29 in a parking lot in the eastern province.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Heavy Rain expected over next three days in Pattaya as Tropical Storm Bebinca hits Vietnam
-
Eight year old “Arab” child assaulted in 7/11 by woman after motorcycle tumble in Pattaya
-
Attempted rape as eighteen year old Pattaya woman tied up and super glued in her own home
-
Pattaya Police raid popular discos for Narcotics, firearms and Prostitution-Find nothing
-
Former Swiss driving instructor arrested in Sattahip