Cambodia arrests Phuket man wanted in Chon Buri murder





Cambodian authorities have arrested Panya Yingdung, 39, who was wanted for questioning in the murders of his former girl friend and a companion last month in Chon Buri province.

Paweena Namuangrak, 20, and Anantachai Jaritram, 21, were gunned down on July 29 in a parking lot in the eastern province.

