Serendipity Road Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Pattaya

Cambodia arrests Phuket man wanted in Chon Buri murder

By TN / August 16, 2018

Cambodian authorities have arrested Panya Yingdung, 39, who was wanted for questioning in the murders of his former girl friend and a companion last month in Chon Buri province.

Paweena Namuangrak, 20, and Anantachai Jaritram, 21, were gunned down on July 29 in a parking lot in the eastern province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close