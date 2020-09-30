Thai Airports to Be Ready for Restored Traveling

Thai Airports to Be Ready for Restored Traveling1 min read
BANGKOK, Sept 30 (TNA) — Airports in Thailand will be completely built and expanded by the time when global aviation returns to its pre-COVID era in 2025, according to the Transport Ministry.
Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam told a seminar on the future of Thai aviation that all projects to build new airports and enhance the capacities of existing airports in the country would have been fully implemented by 2025 when the International Air Transport Association expected global aviation to be restored.
TNA