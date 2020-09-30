Thai Airports to Be Ready for Restored Traveling





BANGKOK, Sept 30 (TNA) — Airports in Thailand will be completely built and expanded by the time when global aviation returns to its pre-COVID era in 2025, according to the Transport Ministry.

Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam told a seminar on the future of Thai aviation that all projects to build new airports and enhance the capacities of existing airports in the country would have been fully implemented by 2025 when the International Air Transport Association expected global aviation to be restored.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



