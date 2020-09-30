September 30, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

1 min read
56 mins ago TN
Vesak Day in Thailand

Buddha's relics altar on Vesak Day in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Photo: Tevaprapas.


PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the sale of alcohol will be banned for the 24 hours of this Friday (Oct 2) as the nation commemorates “Wan Org Pansa”, marking the end of Buddhist Lent.

Phuket’s new Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Witoon Kongsudjai confirmed this afternoon (Sept 30) that the alcohol ban will come into effect just after midnight tomorrow night (00:01am Friday, Oct 2) and conclude at midnight Friday night (11:59pm, Oct 2).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand Welcomes Select Groups of Visitors

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine on Wednesday

51 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airports to Be Ready for Restored Traveling

1 hour ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand Welcomes Select Groups of Visitors

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine on Wednesday

51 mins ago TN
1 min read

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

56 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airports to Be Ready for Restored Traveling

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close