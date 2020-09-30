Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent1 min read
PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the sale of alcohol will be banned for the 24 hours of this Friday (Oct 2) as the nation commemorates “Wan Org Pansa”, marking the end of Buddhist Lent.
Phuket’s new Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Witoon Kongsudjai confirmed this afternoon (Sept 30) that the alcohol ban will come into effect just after midnight tomorrow night (00:01am Friday, Oct 2) and conclude at midnight Friday night (11:59pm, Oct 2).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News