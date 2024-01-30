One Person Dies, 32 People Injured after Bus Crash in Phitsanulok

One person died while 32 people have been injured after a passenger bus collided with a trailer truck in the Muang Phitsanulok district.
Driver of Tesla Crashed in Phitsanulok Tests Positive for High Alcohol Level
Emergency responders were notified of the accident near a petrol station on the Phitsanulok – Uttaradit Road in the Don Thong sub-district after midnight (January 29th).
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
+ There are no commentsAdd yours