One Person Dies, 32 People Injured after Bus Crash in Phitsanulok

One person died while 32 people have been injured after a passenger bus collided with a trailer truck in the Muang Phitsanulok district.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident near a petrol station on the Phitsanulok – Uttaradit Road in the Don Thong sub-district after midnight (January 29th).

By Goongnang Suksawat
