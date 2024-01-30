One Person Dies, 32 People Injured after Bus Crash in Phitsanulok

One person died while 32 people have been injured after a passenger bus collided with a trailer truck in the Muang Phitsanulok district.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident near a petrol station on the Phitsanulok – Uttaradit Road in the Don Thong sub-district after midnight (January 29th).

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

