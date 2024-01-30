Woman escapes tragedy after GPS leads her car onto wooden pedestrian bridge in Phrae

A woman, who was relying on GPS to navigate the way to visit a friend in Phrae province on Sunday, found her car stuck on a small pedestrian suspension bridge over a river.
She narrowly escaped tragedy, as the wooden bridge’s planks broke under the weight of her car, causing her left wheel to become stuck.
She immediately exited the vehicle and sought help from people nearby.
By Thai PBS World
