NBT celebrates 29th anniversary

BANGKOK, 11 July 2017 (NNT) – The National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) has organized an charitable event to celebrate its 29th anniversary.

Deputy Director-General of the Public Relations Department Dr. Charoon Chaisorn and NBT Director Kittisak Hankla joined the celebratory event.

People from various public agencies visited the NBT to present their donations to help Baan Rachawadee Ying, a home for handicapped girls.

