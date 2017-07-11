Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Drink Coffee for a Longer Life

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Scientists have found that people who drink coffee appear to live longer. Drinking coffee was associated with lower risk of death due to heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease.

According to a study by researchers at the University of Southern California, people who consumed a cup of coffee a day were 12 percent less likely to die compared to those who did not drink coffee. This association was even stronger for those who drank two to three cups a day — 18 percent reduced chance of death.

Lower mortality was present regardless of whether people drank regular or decaffeinated coffee, suggesting the association is not tied to caffeine, said Veronica W. Setiawan, lead author of the study and an associate professor of preventive medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

“We cannot say drinking coffee will prolong your life, but we see an association,” Setiawan said. “If you like to drink coffee, drink up! If you’re not a coffee drinker, then you need to consider if you should start.”

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

