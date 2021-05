PHUKET: Foreigners working in Phuket will be able to register to receive the state COVID vaccination through the ‘Phuket Must Win’ web portal from next Tuesday (May 11), Pracha Asawathira PhD, an academic with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, has confirmed.

The news was delivered during a two-hour live online broadcast last night (May 5).

By The Phuket News

