December 22, 2021

Fourth Vaccine Shot Approved for Elderly and Medical Workers

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Vaccine Institute has approved a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to boost immunity among specific groups.

According to Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), the latest meeting Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) initially approved a fourth round of vaccinations for medical personnel and frontline staff, patients with chronic illnesses and low immunity, and people who have had their third dose for more than three months.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

