Fourth Vaccine Shot Approved for Elderly and Medical Workers
BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Vaccine Institute has approved a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to boost immunity among specific groups.
According to Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), the latest meeting Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) initially approved a fourth round of vaccinations for medical personnel and frontline staff, patients with chronic illnesses and low immunity, and people who have had their third dose for more than three months.
