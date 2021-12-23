39 Thais held in Cambodia call scam raids









PHNOM PENH: Thirty-nine Thais, including a prime suspect in a fraud case, were arrested during raids in the Cambodian capital and Sihanoukville.

A team of Thai police and a Cambodian task force stormed two locations in the neighbouring country after an investigation found phone scammers might have been operating from there. The Thai team was led by Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, head of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





