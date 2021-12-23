December 23, 2021

39 Thais held in Cambodia call scam raids

7 hours ago TN
Serendipity Road Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Serendipity Road Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Photo: Wikirictor.




PHNOM PENH: Thirty-nine Thais, including a prime suspect in a fraud case, were arrested during raids in the Cambodian capital and Sihanoukville.

A team of Thai police and a Cambodian task force stormed two locations in the neighbouring country after an investigation found phone scammers might have been operating from there. The Thai team was led by Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, head of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

TN

