39 Thais held in Cambodia call scam raids
PHNOM PENH: Thirty-nine Thais, including a prime suspect in a fraud case, were arrested during raids in the Cambodian capital and Sihanoukville.
A team of Thai police and a Cambodian task force stormed two locations in the neighbouring country after an investigation found phone scammers might have been operating from there. The Thai team was led by Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, head of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT).
