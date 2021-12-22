December 22, 2021

International Travelers Can Still Enter Thailand via Phuket Sandbox Program

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that foreign visitors can still gain entry into Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme and by using Alternative Quarantine (AQ) services after the Thailand Pass system was suspended.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recently announced that it was suspending the Test & Go scheme. The scheme had allowed Thailand Pass carriers to enter the Kingdom without needing to enter quarantine if they tested negative for COVID-19 on arrival using the RT-PCR method.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand

