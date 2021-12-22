International Travelers Can Still Enter Thailand via Phuket Sandbox Program
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that foreign visitors can still gain entry into Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme and by using Alternative Quarantine (AQ) services after the Thailand Pass system was suspended.
The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recently announced that it was suspending the Test & Go scheme. The scheme had allowed Thailand Pass carriers to enter the Kingdom without needing to enter quarantine if they tested negative for COVID-19 on arrival using the RT-PCR method.
