December 27, 2021

Doctor Warns of High Omicron Infection Risk in Children

17 mins ago TN
Healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A doctor has warned people not to downplay the threat posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant while urging unvaccinated people, especially children, to get inoculated as soon as possible.

According to an SNS post by Dr Manop Pithukpakorn, chief of the Siriraj Center of Research Excellence in Precision Medicine, reports from the United Kingdom show a drastic increase in child hospitalizations from the Omicron variant compared to other strains. The new variant is highly transmissible and while many adults have already had their booster shots, most children have not received boosters and in some cases are completely unvaccinated.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

