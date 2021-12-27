More Than 30 People Dead in Myanmar’s Kayah State as Blame Falls to Military Junta
More than 30 people are said to have been killed and burned in Myanmar’s Kayah state. It is believed women, children, and the elderly are among the victims, according to reports.
The Karenni Human Rights Group, local media reporting and at least one resident have together asserted that the violence was carried out by members of Myanmar’s ruling military junta.
A village resident said, “I went to see this morning. I saw bodies that had been burned, and also the clothes of children and women spread around.”
