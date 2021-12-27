More Than 30 People Dead in Myanmar’s Kayah State as Blame Falls to Military Junta









More than 30 people are said to have been killed and burned in Myanmar’s Kayah state. It is believed women, children, and the elderly are among the victims, according to reports.

The Karenni Human Rights Group, local media reporting and at least one resident have together asserted that the violence was carried out by members of Myanmar’s ruling military junta.

A village resident said, “I went to see this morning. I saw bodies that had been burned, and also the clothes of children and women spread around.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Nevin Brown

Sputnik International

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





