PATTANI: A committee member of a local mosque was shot dead as he left his home on his motorbike in Sai Buri district on Sunday night.

Pol Capt Somporn Phiandee, a Sai Buri investigator, said Abdulloh Walor was killed about 6.55pm in front of his house, No 67/2 at Moo 5 village in tambon Tro Bon.

