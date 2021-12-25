Omicron Spreads Fast Because It Is in Upper Respiratory Tract
BANGKOK, Dec 24 (TNA) – The Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads faster than the Delta variant because it stays in the upper respiratory tract and does not attack lungs, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.
Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said the Omicron variant mostly stayed in the upper respiratory tract and thus spread 70 times faster than the Delta variant. However, the Omicron variant did not harm lungs like the Delta variant.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA