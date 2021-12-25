December 25, 2021

Omicron Spreads Fast Because It Is in Upper Respiratory Tract

7 mins ago TN
Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 24 (TNA) – The Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads faster than the Delta variant because it stays in the upper respiratory tract and does not attack lungs, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said the Omicron variant mostly stayed in the upper respiratory tract and thus spread 70 times faster than the Delta variant. However, the Omicron variant did not harm lungs like the Delta variant.

