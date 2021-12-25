Omicron variant cases ‘rising rapidly’
About 16% of Covid-19 infections detected in Thailand so far have been proven to be cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to the latest random sample collected by the Public Health Ministry.
Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said that there were 205 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Thailand as of Friday. The figure rose from 154 cases on Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
