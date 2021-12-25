December 25, 2021

Omicron variant cases ‘rising rapidly’

16 mins ago TN
Healthcare worker at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health

Healthcare worker at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




About 16% of Covid-19 infections detected in Thailand so far have been proven to be cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to the latest random sample collected by the Public Health Ministry.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said that there were 205 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Thailand as of Friday. The figure rose from 154 cases on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Omicron Spreads Fast Because It Is in Upper Respiratory Tract

7 mins ago TN
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine box

Thailand considers triple AstraZeneca vaccine regimen to fight Omicron variant

10 mins ago TN
Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand

New Year Spending Hits 12-Year-Low Due to Omicron Fears

14 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Omicron Spreads Fast Because It Is in Upper Respiratory Tract

7 mins ago TN
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine box

Thailand considers triple AstraZeneca vaccine regimen to fight Omicron variant

11 mins ago TN
Outside view of Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok, Thailand

New Year Spending Hits 12-Year-Low Due to Omicron Fears

14 mins ago TN
Healthcare worker at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health

Omicron variant cases ‘rising rapidly’

16 mins ago TN
Spectacular fireworks

New Year countdown to stay

23 hours ago TN