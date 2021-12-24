December 26, 2021

Authorities warn fake vaccine certificates may result in prison sentence

2 days ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine passport

COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Image: Alexandra Koch / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Fake news has been spreading about the availability of shady services to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates for persons who have not been inoculated. Authorities are warning that this is false information, and forgery of state documents entails legal penalties of imprisonment and fines.

The government’s Anti-fake News center has checked with the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health about the factuality of such news, to find that the vaccination certificates being produced by online vendors were falsified documents. The Public Health Ministry asserted that the real certificate may only be issued at the vaccination site, and therefore people who did not receive the vaccine were not entitled to the document.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

